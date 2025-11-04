Gauhati University Youth Festival ends with soulful tribute to Zubeen Garg

The Gauhati University Youth Festival 2025 came to an emotional and resounding close on Tuesday, November 4 as the auditorium echoed with the timeless melody of “Mayabini Ratir Bukut.” Hundreds of students, standing shoulder to shoulder, sang in unison to honour the late Zubeen Garg — a moment that transformed the event’s finale into a collective tribute to the musical legend who continues to define Assam’s cultural identity.

Organised under the Gauhati University Sports Board by the Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU), the five-day Inter-College Youth Festival 2025 showcased a spectacular display of creativity and unity. Over 700 students from 60 colleges participated in more than 30 competitive events, including classical and folk dance, one-act plays, poetry, quizzes, and visual arts — turning the Gauhati University campus into a vibrant arena of cultural expression and youthful energy.

The festival was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished personalities including Prof. Utpal Sarma, Registrar; Dr. Hemanta Kumar Nath, Director of Students’ Welfare; Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Deputy Director; Dr. Kuldeep Patgiri; Prof. Akhil Ranjan Dutta; Senior Advocate Nekibur Zaman; AASU President Trinayan Baruah, and leaders of the PGSU.

Reflecting on the spirit of the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta remarked, “Culture, discipline, and knowledge form the core strengths of Gauhati University’s youth. This festival acts as a bridge of thought, culture, and unity — a celebration of holistic learning and intellectual vibrancy.”

A highlight of the closing ceremony was the “Assamese Modern Song Competition in the Voice of Zubeen Garg,” which transcended competition and became a moving homage to the legendary artist. The event was judged by noted Assamese musicians Gautam Sharma, Ibson Lal Baruah, and Hemanta Goswami, while former IAS Officer Bharat Bhushan Choudhury attended as the distinguished guest.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary of the University Sports Board and Director of Students’ Welfare, said, “The festival truly reflected the diversity and creative pulse of Assam. The enthusiasm of students turned the campus into a mini Assam, alive with energy and colour. We are deeply thankful to everyone who made this celebration a grand success.”