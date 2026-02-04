Gaurav accuses Himanta of 'seeking refuge' as Congress intensifies corruption allegations

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being "scared" following a press conference on February 4, claiming the BJP leader is avoiding public scrutiny over corruption allegations.

"It is plain to see Himanta Biswa Sarma has got scared by our press conference today," Gogoi, who is also a Congress MP, wrote on social media. "Soon the details of his corruption and wealth will be made public in every village of Assam."

The Opposition leader challenged Sarma to respond to the allegations directly rather than through legal means. "If he has courage he should fight us in the court of public opinion instead of seeking refuge," Gogoi stated.

The Congress has indicated it plans to take its campaign against the chief minister to the grassroots level, promising to expose what it describes as details of Sarma's alleged corruption and wealth accumulation across rural Assam.

He added in a postscript: "I do not want to comment on hit and run."

Meanwhile, a campaign website launched by Gogoi on February 4, WhoIsHBS.com, was allegedly hacked within an hour of going live. Visitors were reportedly shown a message reading "Better luck next time, Paijaan" instead of the intended content.