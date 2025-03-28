Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the repeated arrests of journalist Dilwar Hussain Majumdar expose the government’s desperation to suppress the Apex Bank corruption scandal.

In a sharp statement, Gogoi claimed that the state police’s actions and the CM’s remarks indicate panic as the controversy unfolds, particularly with a BJP MLA and close associate of Sarma heading the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank.



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He further accused individuals close to the Chief Minister of threatening and intimidating journalists in an attempt to stifle dissent.

Gogoi also suggested that internal power struggles within the BJP—especially the rise of new state BJP president Dilip Saikia as a potential CM contender—have contributed to tensions within the ruling party.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention, Gogoi called on the PMO to uphold press freedom and ensure that the BJP government in Assam safeguards democratic principles.