Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of fueling “industry of hatred”, vows to put an end to divisive politics

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Friday, December 12, launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the state has been subjected to an “industry of hatred” under his decade-long leadership. Gogoi, addressing a press conference after a major induction event at the AICC headquarters, vowed that the Congress would put an end to divisive politics and prioritise meaningful development and employment for the youth.

The induction programme marked a significant political shift, with several senior leaders from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formally joining the Congress. Among them were Bubul Das, Ashok Kumar Roy Pradhani, former BJP leader Gautam Dhanowar and prominent Karbi leader Longki Tokbi. Gogoi said the new entrants would strengthen the party’s organisational foothold ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

Pointing to growing public dissatisfaction with the Sarma administration, Gogoi said that thousands of Assamese citizens were preparing to travel to Delhi to attend Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhor” protest rally at Ramlila Maidan on December 14.

He alleged that the prevailing environment in Assam discourages dissent, claiming that people are increasingly fearful of questioning authorities, participating in opposition meetings or expressing opinions freely on social media.

Addressing questions on the ongoing Zubeen Garg murder case, Gogoi said the investigation must run its legal course and that the chargesheet would be examined through proper judicial procedures.

Reacting to the recent defection of the Congress Social Media head to the BJP, Gogoi described it as a sign of the ruling party’s unease over the Congress’s strengthening digital influence.

Gogoi also criticised the BJP over its handling of the 2024 Lok Sabha and state elections, alleging that the party used manipulative tactics to secure victories in Maharashtra, Haryana and Bihar.

The event was attended by AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, co-in-charges Prithviraj Sathe and Manoj Chauhan, MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, former MLA Satyabrata Kalita and several other senior leaders.