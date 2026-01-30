Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of misusing Supreme Court’s name over ‘Miya Muslims’ remarks

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on January 30, criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his “Miya Muslims” remarks, accusing him of misusing the name of the Supreme Court to justify his statements.



In a post on social media platform X, Gogoi said that dishonesty and shamelessness defined Sarma’s politics, alleging that the chief minister had stooped to falsely attributing words to the apex court. He said Sarma claimed to rely on the Supreme Court’s “own words” from the Sarbananda Sonowal case, calling the assertion a “blatant lie”.

Dishonesty and shamelessness define Himanta Biswa Sarma’s politics.



He has stooped so low that he is misusing the name of the Hon’ble Supreme Court.



He claims to rely on the Hon’ble Court’s “own words” from the case of Sarbananda Sonowal. This is a blatant lie.



The language… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) January 30, 2026



According to Gogoi, the language quoted by the Assam chief minister was neither authored nor adopted by the Supreme Court. “To pass off an executive report as a judicial pronouncement is a deliberate act of contempt,” he said.



The Congress leader further alleged that for a chief minister holding a constitutional office to falsely attribute words to the Supreme Court was not only contemptuous but also amounted to an assault on constitutional propriety and institutional integrity.



He urged the apex court to take cognisance of Sarma’s remarks, alleging that they violated constitutional norms and misrepresented the court.