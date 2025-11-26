Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of trying to ‘finish democracy’ and build a ‘monarchy’

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organised a massive ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ padyatra in Nagaon on Wednesday, marking Constitution Day with a call to “save democracy” and protect the rights of indigenous people.

The rally, carried out with the national flag, saw participation from Seva Dal and senior Congress leaders including MPs Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain, and MLA Sibamani Borah.

Speaking to reporters, APCC president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said the padyatra was aimed at spreading awareness on the importance of the Constitution and defending democratic values under threat. “Constitution is not just a law book. Today, the fourth pillar and other institutions are under attack. Indigenous people and six ethnic groups are suffering. There is no democracy under the BJP. The Constitution inspires us and gives us strength—today we walked as its soldiers,” he said.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP government in Assam has created “lawlessness and fear,” undermining institutions and suppressing dissent. He said many ordinary citizens are now raising their voices against “autocratic governance” and must be assured that they are not alone. “We have taken a pledge today that we will save our Constitution as we begin this journey,” he added.

Targeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directly, Gogoi accused him of trying to “finish democracy, weaken the media, and establish a monarchy in Assam.” He further claimed that the Karnataka’s Election Commission’s recent activities were worrying and seemed aimed at facilitating “vote manipulation” to help the BJP. To counter this, he said, the Congress is strengthening booth committees and Block Level Agents (BLAs) to prevent “vote theft.”

Gogoi also alleged that the Chief Minister is attempting to get BJP supporters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh enrolled in Assam’s voter rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. “To save his chair, Himanta Biswa Sarma is preparing fake voter lists. A rebellion has already begun against him—from communities, villages, youth, and mothers. He wants to become Chief Minister again with votes from outside Assam, while the people of Assam want deliverance from his misrule,” he said.

Insisting that the future of the state must be decided only by its own people, Gogoi asserted, “Assam’s future should be in the hands of Assamese people. Representatives in Assam must be elected only by the votes of the people of Assam.”