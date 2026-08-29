Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam government of flood relief irregularities, demands action against Nagaon DC

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday, August 29 accused Assam government of massive irregularities in the distribution of flood relief materials and financial assistance to affected people, and called for the suspension of Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Debashish Sharma.

Addressing the media in Morigaon district, Gogoi alleged irregularities in the distribution of relief materials to flood-affected people in Sivasagar and Nazira.

Gogoi alleged that tarpaulins distributed by the government among flood-affected families were of poor quality and unfit for use. He claimed that the tarpaulins had been procured using government funds and alleged that irregularities in their procurement and distribution amounted to a scam.

The APCC president also alleged that cooking oil supplied as part of flood relief was repackaged before being distributed to affected people. He claimed that government officials were involved in the alleged repackaging and distribution.

Gogoi further alleged irregularities in the disbursement of the one-time financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to flood-affected beneficiaries. According to him, beneficiary lists contained fake Aadhaar numbers, raising questions over the verification process and distribution of relief funds.

During the interaction, Gogoi also made indirect remarks about state minister Pijush Hazarika, referring to an allegedly expensive vehicle valued at around Rs 1.5 crore and an expensive wristwatch.

The Congress leader also targeted Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Debashish Sharma, alleging that the senior administrative officer was using his official position to work in favour of the BJP.

Gogoi called for Sharma's immediate suspension and sought action over what he alleged was political interference in the functioning of the district administration.