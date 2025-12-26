Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam government of 'gundaraj', vows to oust BJP in four months

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's government, accusing it of presiding over widespread corruption and lawlessness in the state. His comments came following fresh allegations against a BJP legislator involving land deal commissions.

"Another hour, another controversial BJP leader close to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in the news for the wrong reasons," Gogoi said in a statement on social media platform X.

"Charging commission for land deal, stealing FCI grain, encroaching upon tribal land, cow syndicate, coal syndicate—this is the gundaraj in Assam under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma."

The Congress leader declared that his party would "remove these people from power in four months from today", using the hashtag #NatunAxom (New Assam).

Gogoi's remarks follow controversy surrounding Palasbari BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria, after an audio clip allegedly featuring him discussing commissions for land transactions began circulating on social media. The recording has sparked widespread discussion across the state.

The purported audio contains references to land brokering, with allegations that the speaker demanded commissions totalling several lakhs of rupees. One claim suggests a demand of Rs 8 lakh as commission for one bigha of land. The speaker in the clip reportedly expresses an intention to remain an MLA for 25 years and makes repeated references to needing "benefit", raising questions about the conduct expected of elected representatives.

Thakuria has rejected the allegations, calling the audio clip manipulated and politically motivated.He suggested that his development initiatives in Palasbari constituency—including road construction and plans for an Indian Institute of Management—had made him a target of attacks.