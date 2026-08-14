Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP governments of ‘going quiet’ on coal mafia amid northeast floods

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on August 14 accused the BJP-led governments in the Northeast of allegedly remaining silent on illegal coal mining and the activities of the “coal mafia” amid the worsening flood situation in the region.

Gogoi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently speaks about his affinity for the Northeast, but questioned his response during the Manipur crisis.

He further claimed that the ongoing floods in Assam and other parts of the Northeast have been aggravated by coal-mining activities and alleged that political leaders are benefiting from the activities of coal mafias.

Gogoi also criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's assertion that there is no illegal coal mining in the state. He alleged that people across Assam are witnessing the impact of illegal mining and would not be convinced by what he described as “false claims”.

The Congress leader said the party would launch a massive programme against alleged illegal mining and mafia activities in Assam in the coming days.

His remarks come amid an ongoing political debate over the causes of flooding in Assam, with opposition leaders raising concerns over coal mining, environmental degradation and alleged illegal activities, while the government has maintained that flood-related issues are being addressed through administrative and scientific measures.

The allegations made by Gogoi regarding political links to the coal mafia could not be independently verified.