Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on July 16, strongly criticised BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for his comments on political assassinations. The controversy arose during an India Today discussion about the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump.

During the programme, Malviya stated, "Before the Congress claims that their own leaders got assassinated, I want to remind them that they were assassinated for the political decisions that they took." This comment sparked an immediate backlash from opposition leaders.

Gogoi, responding to the video on social media, called Malviya a "Godse bhakt" and accused him of justifying the assassinations of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi. The Congress MP also criticised the news anchor for remaining silent during Malviya's remarks.

Typical of this Godse bhakt to justify the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. But why was the anchor mute when such poison is being spread



People of India will never forget how RSS workers distributed laddoos on the day when Mahatma Gandhi was… https://t.co/8syDDWPLt1 — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 16, 2024

In his statement, Gogoi referenced historical allegations against the RSS, claiming, "People of India will never forget how RSS workers distributed laddoos on the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated."

He further accused the BJP of creating an ecosystem that intimidates ordinary citizens, including women, unemployed youth, farmers, journalists, social workers, and small traders.

Gogoi concluded his response with a political prediction, stating, "2024 is the beginning of the end of this eco-system."