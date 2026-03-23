Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of ‘politicising welfare’, vows end to conditional benefits in Assam

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, March 22, launched a slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the state government of allegedly imposing political conditions on beneficiaries seeking access to welfare schemes.

Addressing party workers and the public, Gogoi asserted that the incumbent government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has institutionalised a system where access to welfare benefits is increasingly tied to political allegiance—an approach he termed as “undemocratic and coercive.”

“We are witnessing how the BJP government is attempting to dominate and control people, particularly women. Welfare schemes existed long before the BJP came to power, but never were citizens compelled to align with any political ideology or party to access them,” Gogoi said.

Highlighting several state welfare initiatives—including the Mamoni, Majoni, and Baideo schemes, along with provisions for ASHA and Anganwadi workers—the Congress leader maintained that such programmes were historically implemented without any “hidden agenda” or political strings attached. He called for a collective effort to dismantle what he described as a “politics of fear and intimidation” under the current regime.

Invoking the words of noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, Gogoi emphasised the need to restore dignity and confidence among the people of Assam. “As Zubeen Garg said, we want the people of Assam to live with pride and without fear,” he remarked.

Gogoi further alleged that the present administration has introduced an unprecedented culture where citizens must demonstrate political loyalty to receive state benefits. “There is no requirement to join any party to access welfare. This is a new practice introduced by Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government. Under a Congress-led alliance, eligibility—not political affiliation—will determine access to schemes. No one will be forced to follow or listen to programmes like Mann Ki Baat to receive benefits,” he said.

Exuding confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Gogoi claimed that the opposition alliance is the “largest and strongest” in Assam’s political history, positioning itself as a formidable challenger to the BJP’s rule in the state.