Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of weakening democracy, controlling media in Assam

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on June 10 alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has weakened democratic institutions and relied on engineering defections to strengthen its political position both nationally and in Assam.

Responding to questions from journalists on Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 consecutive years in office, Gogoi claimed that the BJP had reduced politics to a process of breaking and poaching political parties.

“The BJP has weakened democracy and reduced politics to a game of breaking and poaching parties. The same has happened in Assam,” he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP was attempting to control the media and questioned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma retaining the Information and Public Relations Department.

“The BJP wants to control the media. There are growing concerns about how long media freedom will survive under such circumstances,” Gogoi alleged.

He further claimed that individuals accused of corruption and involvement in alleged syndicate activities had been rewarded with ministerial positions in Assam. According to Gogoi, those linked to alleged irregularities, including the so-called cattle syndicate, Gir cow scam and alleged corruption in the Assam Legislative Assembly, had been entrusted with important portfolios.

Criticising the country's economic situation, Gogoi said ordinary citizens continued to face hardships and questioned the BJP's celebration of political milestones.

The APCC chief also commented on the rejection of the Congress candidate's nomination for the Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the BJP was willing to go to any extent to retain power.

“The Election Commission appears ready to act on allegations made by the BJP, even when they are based on incorrect information. However, genuine and evidence-backed complaints made by the Congress are often ignored,” he alleged.

Gogoi also criticised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, claiming that the minister had not accepted moral responsibility for the issue.

The Congress leader further questioned why the Assam government had not specified a timeline for granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities in the state.

Meanwhile, he said the Congress has launched a series of review meetings across Assam aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots organisation among different communities and ethnic groups. Gogoi expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger and better aligned with the aspirations of the people of Assam.