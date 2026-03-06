Gaurav Gogoi accuses CM Himanta of seeking AIUDF support in Rajya Sabha polls

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of seeking support from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Assam.



Gogoi alleged that the move exposes what he described as the “power-centric” nature of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), pointing out that the Chief Minister had for years branded the AIUDF as a communal party but was now relying on its support to secure a seat in the Upper House.



According to Gogoi, three AIUDF MLAs — Karimuddin Barbhuiya, Nizamuddin Choudhury and Zakir Hussain Laskar, have signed the nomination papers of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Pramod Boro, who is also the president of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).



Gogoi criticised the Chief Minister for allegedly using polarising rhetoric against the minority community in the past, claiming that Sarma frequently used terms such as “Miya” and “Osinaki” in political speeches. He further alleged that the State government had deepened social divisions through eviction drives and what he described as “bulldozer politics.”



He argued that the BJP’s reliance on AIUDF support for the third Rajya Sabha seat contradicted its earlier stance against the party. Questioning the development, Gogoi asked why the BJP would depend on AIUDF MLAs if the party truly posed a threat to the state.



“The Chief Minister often speaks about ideology and principles, but the moment his power is threatened, those principles disappear,” Gogoi said, adding that protecting his political position now appeared to be the priority.



Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, also criticised the development, alleging that it demonstrated a covert understanding between the BJP and the AIUDF.



Saikia claimed that despite publicly denying any ideological alignment, the parties were willing to cooperate to sustain their political interests. He further described the AIUDF as the BJP’s “B-team” and alleged that the public exchange of criticism between the two parties was a strategy aimed at misleading voters.



He added that while a UPPL minister is already part of Sarma’s cabinet, the BJP has now relied on AIUDF MLAs to facilitate the Rajya Sabha nomination of UPPL president Pramod Boro.



(Inputs from ANI)