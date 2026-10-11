Gaurav Gogoi accuses Modi-Shah government of trying to ‘steal’ citizens’ right to dissent

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on October 10, accused the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of attempting to curb citizens’ right to dissent, alleging that it had already taken away their right to vote.

“After snatching the right to vote, the Modi-Shah government in Delhi seems determined to steal the right to dissent of the Indian citizen. Time has come to remove this government from power,” Gogoi wrote in a post on X.

Gogoi’s remarks come amid the INDIA bloc’s ongoing protests over allegations of “vote chori” and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The INDIA bloc will hold a protest march in Delhi on Monday, October 12, against the chief election commissioner over the allegations. A delegation of senior opposition leaders will also submit a memorandum to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking his intervention in the matter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Congress, INDIA bloc leaders and youth would take to the streets again, asserting that the protest would raise questions about electoral integrity and the state of democracy.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the protest would bring together INDIA bloc MPs, leaders, party workers and citizens concerned about democracy. He reiterated the opposition’s demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, declaring that the bloc would not back down.

The latest announcement follows a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders with President Droupadi Murmu, during which they raised allegations of “vote chori” and demanded the chief election commissioner’s resignation and the repeal of all Assembly elections held over the past two years.

The opposition has been holding protests since Tuesday, when its leaders attempted to march from Parliament to the Election Commission’s office but were stopped along the way. Rahul Gandhi later staged a sit-in at the Akashvani Bhawan complex.

On Wednesday and Thursday, opposition MPs continued their demonstrations in central Delhi, including marches to Jantar Mantar and Rajghat, accusing the BJP leadership and the chief election commissioner of undermining the electoral process.

The protests have also followed a report by an English daily highlighting differences within the Election Commission, including objections recorded by election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on several matters over the past 10 months, including the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Last week, the INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan on the electoral roll revision issue, including rallies and “save democracy” marches.