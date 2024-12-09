Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of 'derailing' the Indian Parliament, following several incidents involving BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Dubey, during the Lok Sabha proceedings, accused the Congress of being in league with US-based billionaire investor George Soros to derail India’s success story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official X handle, Gogoi stated that the Congress party had repeatedly submitted letters to the Speaker, urging the initiation of privilege proceedings against Dubey but to no avail.

He further claimed that all their pleas had been ignored, allowing the BJP MP to continue with his controversial remarks. He said, "Yet all our pleas have been ignored and the BJP MP is allowed to continue with his rants."

"Even today, his name is listed," Gogoi pointed out, emphasising that the BJP’s actions were aimed at disrupting the functioning of Parliament.

In response to Dubey's claims, the Congress had earlier raised an obligation and stated that the House will not function if Dubey is allowed to speak at the proceedings.