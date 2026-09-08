Gaurav Gogoi alleges Assam government removed 2022 Kaziranga gazette notification after Panbari corridor omission

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has questioned the Assam government over the alleged removal of an incomplete 2022 gazette notification concerning the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve from the state government’s official website.

In a post on X, Gogoi claimed that the Panbari wildlife corridor was missing from the version of the gazette notification uploaded on the Assam government portal.

According to Gogoi, the complete notification available on the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve’s website runs from pages 1,328 to 1,455, while the version uploaded on the state portal ended at page 1,426, allegedly leaving out 29 pages covering the Panbari corridor.

Gogoi further claimed that the incomplete notification remained on the government portal for four years without being corrected and was subsequently removed after the issue attracted attention.

“This coincides with reports of rare earth element deposits in the same belt,” Gogoi said, while calling for transparency from the state government over the matter.

The Congress leader sought an explanation from the Assam government on why an incomplete notification was uploaded in the first place, why it allegedly remained unrectified for four years and why it was removed after the issue came to public attention.

Gogoi also questioned the delay in notifying nine crucial animal corridors in and around the Kaziranga landscape. He said the Supreme Court-constituted Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had been seeking action on all nine corridors for years.

Calling the matter “not an isolated lapse”, Gogoi also alleged that the state government had signed MoUs for luxury hotels near the national park while remaining indifferent to illegal mining. He further criticised the government over the arrest of an activist who, according to him, had raised critical questions on the issue.

The allegations come amid growing scrutiny over conservation, wildlife corridors, mining and tourism-related development around the Kaziranga landscape.