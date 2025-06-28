Gaurav Gogoi alleges dairy scheme 'favouritism'; Himanta cites ‘misfit’ Gir cattle

Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has alleged large-scale irregularities in the state’s dairy subsidy scheme, claiming that relatives and associates of ruling party lawmakers were wrongfully chosen as beneficiaries, including those allotted Gir cows meant for a public agricultural project.

Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a review of the 2022–23 Assistance to Entrepreneur for Establishment of Commercial Dairy Farming scheme.

In his letter, Gogoi asserted that several genuine dairy farmers, especially from districts like Bongaigaon, were overlooked despite meeting eligibility norms, while family members of ministers and MLAs secured substantial benefits, with some receiving up to ₹50 lakh in subsidies.

He further slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, referring to Sarma’s earlier justification that ministers’ families “would need income when out of power.”

Gogoi said such statements reflect a breach of constitutional values and the oath of office, and accused the state government of political favouritism and misuse of public funds.



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The Congress leader also brought the Gorukhuti Agricultural Project under the scanner, alleging that Gir cows—originally procured with public funds for the project—were diverted to private individuals with political links. He named beneficiaries including a firm owned by the wife of minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, and sitting legislators Bhupen Pegu, Utpal Borah, Diganta Kalita, and MP Dilip Saikia, who also heads BJP’s state unit.

Responding to the allegations, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed any wrongdoing. He claimed that the Gir cows, introduced by the NDBB (National Dairy Development Board) for the Gorukhuti project, began dying due to climate incompatibility. With no buyers and fearing further losses, project head MLA Padma Hazarika allegedly requested private individuals to purchase the cattle to save the animals. Sarma said, “We should thank them for buying. Otherwise, there were no takers for these sick cattle.”

He also criticized the media, accusing it of sensationalizing the issue and comparing the situation to a "cattle auction". Sarma asked whether procedures like tendering or auction were necessary for what he called ‘gau daan’ (voluntary cattle donation).

Taking the criticism further, the CM alleged that media houses were ignoring more serious issues, including illegal cow smuggling and security threats. He claimed that 1,450 cattle were illegally slaughtered in Dhubri, and Facebook accounts linked to the Assam Youth Congress were operated from Saudi Arabia, without attracting similar media scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the political and public reaction to these revelations continues to unfold, with opposition parties demanding transparency and accountability in all government schemes.