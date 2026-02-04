Gaurav Gogoi appointed chairman of Congress’s Assam election panel

Ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Congress on February 3 constituted its Pradesh Election Committee for the state, appointing Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi as its chairman.

According to the party, the 35-member committee includes senior leaders Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Ripun Borah, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Wajid Ali Chaudhary, Rosilina Tirkey, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Pradeep Sarkar and Arun Dutta Mazumdar, among others.

In addition to the listed members, the committee will also comprise the APCC General Secretary (Organisation), heads of all frontal organisations of the APCC, and chairpersons of the Scheduled Caste, Other Backward Classes, Minority, Adivasi Congress Departments and the Tea Garden Cell of the APCC.

The reconstitution of the Pradesh Election Committee is part of the Congress’s preparations for the Assembly polls due in Assam in the coming months. The party is aiming to mount a strong challenge to the ruling BJP and regain power in the northeastern state.

The Congress leadership said the newly formed panel will oversee election strategy, candidate selection and coordination of campaign activities across the state as the party steps up its poll readiness.