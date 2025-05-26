In a major organisational reshuffle, the Indian National Congress has appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the new President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). The decision was announced by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) with immediate effect.

Gogoi, a prominent Member of Parliament and the son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, succeeds Bhupen Kumar Borah, who has been entrusted with the role of Chairperson of the APCC Campaign Committee ahead of the upcoming elections.

The newly appointed Working Presidents of the APCC are: Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey and Pradip Sarkar.

The party has expressed gratitude for the contributions of the outgoing president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, during his tenure. In a related move, Roselina Tirkey has been relieved of her current responsibilities as AICC Secretary to focus on her new role within the state unit.

The Congress leadership has also announced appointments to key committees to steer the party’s electoral preparations in Assam:



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Campaign Committee Chairperson: Bhupen Kumar Borah

Coordination Committee Chairperson: Debabrata Saikia

Manifesto Committee Chairperson: Pradyut Bordoloi

Publicity Committee Chairperson: Rakibul Hussain

Election Management Committee: (Details awaited or not specified in the release)

This reshuffle signals a strategic move by the Congress to strengthen its organisational structure in Assam ahead of crucial electoral battles.