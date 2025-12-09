Gaurav Gogoi: Assam expected SIT findings on Dec 8, CM talked Post Malone instead

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for failing to deliver on the promised findings of the Special Investigation Team probing the death of eminent Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

In a post shared on social media, Gogoi said that for the people of Assam, December 8 was supposed to be the day they finally learned how their beloved artist died.

Gogoi said that the Chief Minister had earlier announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team and assured that justice would be delivered on December 8.

However, the much-anticipated update was postponed. Gogoi questioned the government’s priorities, pointing out that on the very date when the SIT report was expected, the Chief Minister was instead giving media sound bites about the performance of American music artist Post Malone in Assam.

The Congress MP said the people of Assam had been waiting with grief and expectation, only to be disappointed. He emphasized that the quest for justice for Zubeen Garg remains unresolved, and the delay has deepened public frustration.

The state government has not officially responded to Gogoi’s remarks, while the debates surrounding both the SIT investigation and the Post Malone event continue to stir political and public discourse in Assam.