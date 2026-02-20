Gaurav Gogoi bats for grand opposition alliance, says seat sacrifice vital for Assam’s future

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on February 20 said he is making sustained efforts to bring together the principal opposition parties in Assam, underlining that unity is crucial in the present political climate.

Addressing questions over the Congress conceding a considerable number of seats in ongoing alliance negotiations, Gogoi defended the move as a strategic necessity aimed at strengthening opposition unity ahead of the Assembly elections.

“I am continuing to make my utmost efforts to move forward collectively with the major opposition political parties in the State,” Gogoi said.

Responding to criticism regarding seat-sharing decisions, he added, “Many have asked why the Congress has given up so many seats. My answer is that an alliance is extremely necessary at this moment. Given the current circumstances, unity is vital for Assam.”

The Congress MP appealed to all alliance partners to approach discussions with a constructive and positive mindset. He also urged stakeholders to expedite the seat-sharing process through mutual understanding and compromise.

His remarks come amid intensified political negotiations among opposition parties seeking to present a united front in the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.