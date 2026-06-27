Gaurav Gogoi blames Centre-State coordination failure for Japanese PM visit cancellation

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi on June 27 addressed the media on a range of political and public issues, including the cancellation of the Japanese Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Assam, preparations for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, and the recently concluded Ambubachi Mela.

Commenting on the cancellation of the Japanese Prime Minister’s visit, Gogoi alleged that the development was the result of inadequate coordination between the Central and State governments. He claimed that administrative shortcomings led to the situation and criticised what he described as attempts to deflect responsibility.

“The government should not shift the blame for its own negligence onto the people of Assam,” Gogoi said, urging the authorities to accept accountability instead of attributing the development to public factors.

On the political front, the APCC chief said that preparations for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election are underway and expressed confidence in the Congress party’s prospects. He asserted that the principal electoral contest in the constituency would be between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Referring to previous electoral trends, Gogoi stated that the Congress candidate would secure victory in the by-election with a significant margin.

Addressing the recently concluded Ambubachi Mela, Gogoi appreciated the administration for conducting the annual religious congregation successfully and acknowledged the smooth completion of the event under the blessings of Maa Kamakhya.

At the same time, he raised concerns regarding arrangements for devotees, stating that the facilities provided during the festival did not fully meet public expectations.

The APCC president said that while the successful completion of the event was commendable, improvements in infrastructure and visitor amenities would be necessary to enhance the experience of devotees in future editions of the mela.