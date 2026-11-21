Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has questioned the legitimacy of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections and the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, describing both as “illegal” while renewing his allegations of vote theft against the BJP.

Gogoi reiterated the Congress's charge of electoral manipulation, alleging that the polls were not conducted in a legitimate manner.

Invoking the Congress's role in India's freedom struggle, he said the party had fought against British rule and driven the British out of the country.

Comparing the BJP with the British, Gogoi said the ruling party was much smaller in comparison and asserted that the Congress would continue its political fight against it.

He also vowed to take on the BJP through electoral politics and said the party would be ousted through the ballot.

His remarks come amid the Congress's repeated allegations of electoral irregularities and vote manipulation. Gogoi had earlier accused the BJP of attempting to influence the Nagaon bypoll through intimidation and unlawful means, allegations that were not independently established.