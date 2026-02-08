Gaurav Gogoi calls Assam CM’s press conference a ‘Super Flop’, questions 12,000 bighas of land

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on February 8, criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, describing his recent 2.5-hour press conference as a “Super Flop” that failed to convince local and national media.

Speaking strongly, Gogoi said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma has embarrassed himself on stage. Even the journalists present remained unconvinced, and nobody in Assam is taking his words seriously.”

The Congress leader further demanded accountability from the Chief Minister regarding his family’s extensive land holdings. “He should rather explain how he and his family managed to acquire 12,000 bighas or 4,000 acres of prime property across Assam. When we come to power, we will take those lands and distribute them among the poor and landless,” Gogoi asserted.

This marks the latest in a series of sharp attacks by the Congress on the state government, with Gogoi highlighting alleged corruption and concentration of wealth as key issues for the electorate.