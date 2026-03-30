Gaurav Gogoi calls Himanta Biswa Sarma, Badruddin Ajmal “two sides of same coin”

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on March 30 launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, alleging that the two leaders are “like uncle and nephew” and “two sides of the same coin.”

Addressing an election rally in Marikachar in support of Congress candidate Mahibur Rahman, Gogoi claimed that there is a double standard in law enforcement. He alleged that Congress leaders are arrested even for remarks made outside the state, while no action is taken when Ajmal makes derogatory comments against the Chief Minister.

He further asserted that just as Congress had defeated what he termed Ajmal’s “communal politics” in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it would similarly defeat Sarma’s politics in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Gogoi also accused Sarma of political betrayal, alleging that former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had mentored him during his Congress days, but he later switched sides. He further claimed that Sarma sidelined Sarbananda Sonowal after the BJP’s return to power in 2021.

Targeting the BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad, Gogoi alleged that leaders with links to the AIUDF have joined the regional party, claiming that “voting for AGP is equivalent to voting for AIUDF.”

Highlighting Congress’s poll promises, he outlined five guarantees, including justice for Zubeen Garg within 100 days, financial assistance for women, enhanced health insurance, a pension scheme for senior citizens, and land pattas for indigenous people.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was also present, backed Gogoi’s leadership and accused the Assam government of corruption, urging voters to support the Congress in the upcoming elections.