‘Gaurav Gogoi can’t reach us anymore’: Himanta mocks Congress after Nagaon bypoll rout, says Ajmal is next target

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at the Congress following the party's defeat in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, describing the outcome as the worst electoral loss in the party's history.

Reacting to the Congress's poor performance, Sarma said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi would no longer be able to challenge him politically, adding that his next electoral and political battle would be with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

“Gaurav Gogoi will not be able to reach us even from a distance now,” Sarma said, taking a swipe at the Congress leader.

The chief minister also said that his next electoral and political contest would be against Ajmal.

“This is the worst electoral defeat in the history of the Congress,” Sarma said, commenting on the party's performance in the bypoll.

The remarks came after NDA candidate Devasish Sharma registered a decisive victory in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, dealing a setback to the Congress in the constituency.

The bypoll outcome has triggered a political exchange in Assam, with BJP leaders projecting the result as a setback for the Congress, while Congress leaders have alleged a political understanding between the BJP and the AIUDF during the campaign.