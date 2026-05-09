Gaurav Gogoi cites NCRB report, alleges rising crime against women and children in Assam

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on May 9 shared figures from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2024 report on social media, alleging that Assam under the BJP-led “double engine government” presents a deeply concerning picture regarding crimes against women, children, and vulnerable sections.

In a Facebook post, Gogoi highlighted several crime statistics from the NCRB report related to Assam for the year 2024. According to the data shared by him, the state recorded 9,556 violent crimes, 10,546 crimes against women, 927 rape cases, 1,787 cases of kidnapping and abduction, and 933 murder cases.

The Congress leader further stated that Assam also registered 743 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty, 2,907 cases under the POCSO Act involving girl child victims, and 5,871 crimes against children.

Criticising the BJP government in Assam, Gogoi alleged that despite “a decade of publicity campaigns, communal politics, image management, and political drama,” ordinary people, especially women and children, continue to face an unsafe environment in the state.

“In a state where thousands of women and children become victims of violence and abuse every year, it cannot be called ‘safe’ as repeatedly claimed by the BJP and the Chief Minister,” Gogoi stated in his post.

He further said that governance is not merely about speeches and image management, but about ensuring safety, justice, and dignity for citizens.

The Congress MP asserted that the people of Assam want a healthy, secure, and inclusive society instead of what he termed a “publicity-driven and divisive government.”