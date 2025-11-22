Gaurav Gogoi condemns Assam CM’s “casual” response to threat against journalist’s child

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi strongly criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for what he described as an insensitive and casual reaction to a threat involving an eight-year-old child of journalist Rana Deka.

Gogoi said the journalist was visibly shaken after an individual was heard issuing a threat against his young son during a phone call, yet the Chief Minister “brushed it off lightly” instead of addressing the seriousness of the matter.

In a sharply worded statement, Gogoi questioned whether the Chief Minister intended to provide protection to citizens facing such intimidation or continue dismissing these incidents.

“Is this how he treats threats to citizens and their children? Will he provide security to everyone facing such danger, or will he continue trivialising their fear?” he wrote.

Calling the Chief Minister’s stance “unacceptable,” the Congress MP asserted that a head of government must act decisively when citizens feel unsafe. “A Chief Minister must protect the people, not trivialise their fear,” he added.

The remarks come a day after CM Sarma commented on the phone-call incident between a retired Assam bureaucrat and journalist Rana Deka, in which both sides were heard exchanging heated words.

While the journalist alleged that threats were issued against his child, the Chief Minister downplayed the matter, suggesting the two individuals sounded like “old friends” arguing.

Gogoi’s criticism has added fresh political heat to the controversy, with opposition parties accusing the state government of failing to ensure journalists’ safety.

The government has yet to issue any detailed clarification on whether additional security will be provided to the journalist or his family.