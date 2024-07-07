Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has condemned what he calls "maximum injustice" following the tragic incident where 8-year-old Avinash Sarkar was swept away by floodwaters from a roadside drain in the Jyotinagar area late on July 4.

Gogoi criticized the state of affairs in Guwahati, describing it as a city "prodded, hollowed, and ravaged by the government-contractor nexus," where ordinary lives are often secondary to "greed and lust for money." He questioned, "Who is liable?" as rescue operations continue amidst growing concerns and demands for accountability.

Meanwhile , rescue operations persist as authorities intensify efforts to locate 8-year-old Avilash Sarkar.

Local officials and volunteers have been tirelessly searching the area since the incident occurred. "The search efforts are ongoing, and we are leaving no stone unturned to find the child," stated an official coordinating the rescue operations.