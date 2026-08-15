Gaurav Gogoi condemns ‘purification’ of premises after Kharge’s Congress meeting in Haldwani

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday, August 15, condemned the alleged “purification” of premises in Uttarakhand's Haldwani where a meeting of the Indian National Congress was held in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a post on X, Gogoi described the act as “unlawful and deeply objectionable” and alleged that it reflected caste discrimination and the ideology of the BJP-RSS.

He said such acts were unconstitutional and an affront to the dignity of Dalits and the legacy of B R Ambedkar.

Gogoi said the incident was a reminder that untouchability and caste discrimination continued to remain a lived reality for Dalits even after eight decades of Independence.

He also said he had led a march with the Guwahati Metropolitan District Congress on Friday in protest and in solidarity with Kharge.

“Congress will remain steadfast in defending the Constitution, equality, justice and the dignity of every individual,” Gogoi said in his post.