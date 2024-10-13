Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants.

Condoling Siddique's 'untimely demise', Gogoi, on his official X handle stated, "The untimely demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and tragic. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and well wishers during this difficult time."

Further, the Congress MP urged the government to take 'accountability' of the situation, adding that prompt action must be ensured.

Earlier, two men were arrested in connection with the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12.

The 66-year-old former Maharashtra minister was shot in the stomach and chest by three men following which he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The arrested duo, identified as Karnail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap have claimed to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, India Today quoted police sources.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm yesterday when Siddique was bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Dusshera, outside his son and Maharashtra MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra East.

The former minister was shot by three men who emerged from a vehicle with handkerchiefs covering their faces. They opened fire with a 9.9 mm pistol, firing three rounds, one of which struck Siddiqui in the chest, causing him to collapse on the spot.