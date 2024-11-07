Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns over the alleged misappropriation of funds under the PM-KISAN Yojana in Assam.

Taking to his X handle, Gogoi highlighted issues flagged by a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. He described the situation as another instance of mismanagement by the "double-engine" government in the state.

Gogoi pointed out that from the substantial sum of Rs 567 crores disbursed, only a meagre 0.24 per cent has been recovered so far.

He criticised the government for failing to support Assam's hardworking farmers, accusing it of depriving them of their rightful entitlements and benefits.



Also Read: Assam's PM-KISAN scheme marred by major fraud, Rs 567 crore lost to fake beneficiaries

An audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has uncovered significant fraud in Assam's PM-KISAN scheme, revealing that Rs 567 crore was claimed by ineligible beneficiaries. Despite the staggering loss, recovery efforts have been minimal, with only 0.24 per cent of the funds retrieved. The report highlights severe flaws in monitoring, data management, and eligibility verification, compromising the scheme's effectiveness statewide.

The CAG evaluated the scheme's performance from its inception in December 2018 to March 2021—a period characterized by widespread fraud. Out of the 41,87,023 applications received, 10,66,593 (around 25%) were flagged and rejected for non-compliance with eligibility criteria. An independent investigation by the Assam government between May and July 2020 found that 37% of the 31,20,430 approved beneficiaries did not qualify but still received funds.

Despite identifying ineligible recipients, Assam's recovery efforts were limited. As of October 2021, only 0.24% of misappropriated funds had been reclaimed, none of which had been returned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.