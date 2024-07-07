Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha has criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on the flood situation in Assam, describing them as lacking in understanding and sincerity. In a scathing statement posted on 'X', Gogoi highlighted the severity of the floods in Assam, which have claimed over 70 lives, contrasting Shah's characterization of the disaster as a mere "flood-like situation."

"The statement of Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah regarding the tragedy in Assam shows a lack of knowledge and sincerity. More than 70 people have died due to the floods yet the Minister chooses to describe the current disaster as a flood-like situation," Gogoi wrote, expressing disappointment over what he perceives as Shah's inadequate response to the crisis.

Gogoi further criticized Shah's handling of flood-related issues in Assam, citing previous instances where the Home Minister's remarks on floods have been contentious. According to Gogoi, Shah's statements underscore the BJP government's failure to effectively assist Northeastern states in combating the impacts of climate change.

This critique from Gogoi came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged the flood situation in Assam following heavy rains battering the state. Shah assured that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are actively engaged in relief operations, working tirelessly to provide aid and rescue affected individuals.

"On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswaJi about the ongoing situation. The NDRF and the SDRF are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims. PM Shri @narendramodiJi stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to providing all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times," Shah stated in a post on 'X', reaffirming the central government's support for Assam during this crisis.

The severe flood situation in Assam over the past month has resulted in the loss of life, extensive damage to infrastructure, road closures, crop destruction, and livestock loss. The deluge has also left hundreds of people homeless and unsettled.Statewide, over 2.42 million people in 30 districts have been affected so far. Among the worst-hit districts is Dhubri, where 775,721 people have been affected. Agricultural lands have also suffered, with floodwaters submerging 63,490.97 hectares of crop area, and 3,518 villages under 112 revenue circles are affected.Moreover, at least 92 animals have been killed, either due to drowning or during treatment as on Saturday.