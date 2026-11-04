An alleged incident of physical assault and racial discrimination against a woman from Assam in Rajasthan has drawn condemnation from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who has urged the state government to conduct a fair and thorough investigation.

In a post on X, Gogoi identified the woman as Rashmi Shikha Sharma and alleged that she was physically assaulted and subjected to racially discriminatory remarks because of her Northeastern identity.

Describing the incident as deeply unfortunate and condemnable, Gogoi said people from the Northeast continued to face discrimination over their facial features and food habits.

He urged the BJP-led Rajasthan government and the state administration to investigate the incident and take appropriate action against those responsible.

Gogoi's remarks come amid concerns over alleged incidents of racial discrimination and violence against people from the Northeast in different parts of the country, including Uttarakhand and Delhi.