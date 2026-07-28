Gaurav Gogoi demands Amit Shah's presence in Lok Sabha over alleged police assault on youths

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on July 28 alleged that the opposition parties have jointly demanded answers from the government over the alleged assault of youths by Delhi Police and central agency personnel on July 20.

Gogoi said the opposition's key demand during the Lok Sabha discussion was to identify the source of the orders behind what he described as the “barbaric manner” in which protesters were allegedly beaten and assaulted.

"To get answers to these questions, we have repeatedly demanded in the House today that Home Minister Amit Shah come and address the House. Yet, he remained absent from the Lok Sabha throughout the day," Gogoi alleged.

The Congress leader said the discussion in Parliament had begun with opposition parties raising concerns over the alleged actions of law enforcement agencies and seeking accountability from the Centre.