Gaurav Gogoi demands Assam CM to make Zubeen Garg’s last film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ tax-free

Congress MP from Jorhat and Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the state government to grant tax exemption to Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic work, Roi Roi Binale.

In the letter dated October 27, Gogoi described Zubeen Garg’s demise as a profound loss for the people of Assam, while noting the strong emotional and cultural connection citizens continue to share with the late artist. “Zubeen Garg’s legacy goes far beyond music and cinema. Through his work, he championed the Assamese language, inspired generations of artists, and consistently promoted our state’s identity on national platforms,” Gogoi wrote.



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The MP highlighted that Roi Roi Binale, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and slated for release on October 31, has already witnessed “exceptional advance bookings” across the state — a testament to the collective desire of people to celebrate Zubeen’s legacy.

Requesting the government to make the film tax-free across Assam, Gogoi said this would allow more people to watch and connect with Zubeen Garg’s final creative work. “Such a step would honour Zubeen’s lifelong commitment to elevating Assam’s cultural heritage and ensure that this last artistic contribution is accessible to audiences in every corner of the state,” he added.

Gaurav Gogoi expressed confidence that the state government would consider his proposal “with the seriousness it deserves.”

