Gaurav Gogoi demands country's highest civilian award for Zubeen Garg

The Indian National Congress has urged the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, on iconic Assamese musician Zubeen Garg, who passed away in September this year.



Raising the matter during a session of Parliament on Wednesday, December 3, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi paid an emotional tribute to the late artist, describing him as one of Assam’s greatest cultural ambassadors. He recalled Garg’s immeasurable influence on generations of Assamese youth through his music, activism, and social contributions.



Gogoi said that Garg was not only a celebrated musician but also a humanitarian, environmentalist, wildlife lover, and a passionate reader. “In the 1980s and 1990s, he inspired hope among the people of Assam. In recent years, he gave us courage and unity—teaching us to rise above trauma, caste, and religious divides,” he stated.



Referring to Garg’s vision of a “Bor Asom”—a peaceful and inclusive Greater Assam—Gogoi remarked, “Assam meant tea, oil, rhinoceros, and Zubeen Garg. He will forever remain our Kanchenjunga.”



Gogoi also questioned the circumstances surrounding Garg’s untimely demise in Singapore, where he was scheduled to perform at an event organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission. He urged the Union Government to ensure justice and to bestow the Bharat Ratna on the revered artist as a mark of national respect.



A similar demand was made recently in the Assam Legislative Assembly by Congress Legislature Party Leader Debabrata Saikia, who emphasised Garg’s unparalleled contribution to the cultural identity of Assam and the Northeast.