Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a three-time Member of Parliament from Assam, in a social media post on X, expressed his concerns about the lack of direct flights between Jorhat and Delhi.

"Air connectivity is a challenge for Jorhat. The absence of direct flights to Delhi results in a lot of inconvenience to people. Moreover, the cost of air travel has shot up due to the limited availability of flights," Gogoi wrote.

Gogoi met with the Hon’ble Minister for Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, in New Delhi. During their meeting, he appraised the minister of the current challenges faced by the citizens of Jorhat and appealed for the reinstatement of the direct daily flight between Jorhat and Delhi.

"I met Hon’ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in New Delhi and appraised him of the situation today. I appealed to him to restart the direct daily flight between Jorhat and Delhi. I am positive that he will take prompt action to resolve the woes of citizens and improve connectivity in the region," Gogoi added.