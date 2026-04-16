Gaurav Gogoi demands immediate women’s quota, flags census and delimitation concerns

Gaurav Gogoi on April 16 outlined the Congress party’s stance on key electoral reforms, calling for the immediate implementation of women’s reservation without linking it to census or delimitation processes.

In a statement posted on his X handle, Gogoi said the proposal put forward by the Congress and other opposition parties was “simple” — to enforce women’s reservation unconditionally, while simultaneously expediting the national census to ensure accurate representation of communities, including OBCs, SCs, and STs.

He also stressed the need to build a broad national consensus on delimitation, stating that such an exercise must safeguard the country’s federal structure and unity.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Gogoi accused the ruling party of “mixing up” distinct issues and attempting to push what he termed an “unfair delimitation” while delaying the caste census under the pretext of implementing women’s reservation.

The remarks come amid an ongoing political debate over the sequencing of women’s reservation, census updates, and the delimitation process ahead of future elections.