Gaurav Gogoi demands PM Modi's intervention over alleged irregularities in Assam dairy project

Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising serious allegations of political favoritism and irregularities in the implementation of two government-backed agricultural initiatives in Assam.

In a letter to PM Modi, Gogoi called for an immediate review of the “Assistance to Entrepreneur for Establishment of Commercial Dairy Farming (2022–23)” scheme, highlighting that the program—meant to boost genuine entrepreneurship in dairy farming—is allegedly being misused for political patronage.

“The scheme, which provides subsidies up to Rs 50 lakh per unit, was designed to support dairy entrepreneurs and strengthen regional milk production. However, several beneficiaries reportedly include relatives and associates of ruling party ministers and MLAs,” Gogoi stated.

He cited reports from districts such as Bongaigaon, where eligible and long-standing dairy farmers were overlooked despite multiple applications, suggesting a lack of fairness and transparency in the beneficiary selection process.

Gogoi also criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for publicly defending the inclusion of ministers’ family members as beneficiaries under the scheme. “This not only erodes public trust but reflects a troubling endorsement of political bias,” he added, asserting that it undermines constitutional values of equality and justice.

In his letter, Gogoi also brought attention to alleged misappropriation within the Gorukhuti agricultural project, which was funded by over Rs 5.5 crore in public money to promote community welfare through the distribution of Gir cows. According to Gogoi, livestock under the project were allotted to firms linked to political figures, including:

The wife of Jayanta Malla Baruah (Cabinet Minister & MLA, Nalbari)

Bhupen Pegu (MLA, Jonai)

Utpal Borah (MLA, Gohpur)

Diganta Kalita (MLA, Kamalpur)

Dilip Saikia (MP)

Calling the alleged resource diversion “a serious betrayal of public interest,” Gogoi urged Prime Minister Modi to initiate an official enquiry into the matter to uphold transparency, accountability, and equitable access in public welfare programs.

“If politically-connected individuals continue to siphon off schemes meant for the underprivileged, we risk alienating the very communities these policies are designed to empower,” Gogoi warned.

The letter concludes with an appeal to the Prime Minister for urgent intervention and to ensure that the principles of ethical governance are upheld in Assam.