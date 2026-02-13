Gaurav Gogoi dodges martyr family's fury on Pakistan links, pitches flood relief and ST status in Majuli

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Majuli on February 13, addressing political controversy over alleged Pakistan links while outlining Congress’s development agenda ahead of the Assembly elections.

His remarks come days after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Special Investigation Team report on Gogoi’s alleged links to Pakistan would be amended and referred to the Centre for further probe.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi declined to comment on statements made by the parents of Kargil war hero Captain Jintu Gogoi, who had expressed anguish over reports of his previous visits to Pakistan.

“They are a martyr’s family. Whatever they say, I do not want to comment on that. I am sure someone went to them and told them what to say. I doubt whether the same person who went to them also told them about Prime Minister Modi inviting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2014 to his swearing-in ceremony,” he said.

Reiterating his position, he added, “They are a martyr’s family, and I have deep respect for them. I have visited them many times. I am a former Lok Sabha MP of that constituency, and I have personally visited their house and met the martyr’s father several times. Therefore, I do not wish to comment further on the matter, but I reiterate that I have deep respect for the family.”

Captain Jintu Gogoi was killed during the Kargil War. His father, Thogiran Gogoi, said visits to a country considered an “enemy” are painful for families who have sacrificed their children for India’s security. He added that anyone found indulging in a conspiracy against the country must be apprehended and treated as a traitor, irrespective of who they are.

Amid the political exchanges, Gogoi sought to shift focus to governance priorities, particularly flood and erosion relief — longstanding concerns in Majuli and other riverine districts.

“Tomorrow, when we form the government in Assam and the Congress government is formed in the state, we will approach the Prime Minister to release funds for flood and erosion. We will also request the Prime Minister to immediately implement ST status for the six major ethnic communities. He is the Prime Minister, and he can visit whenever he wants,” he said.

He stressed that a Congress government would work with the Centre on key issues. “When we form the government, we will work with the Prime Minister on issues related to the state. When my father first became Chief Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, and we managed to secure many initiatives for the state of Assam,” he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the state, Gogoi said the election was about state leadership. “The Prime Minister’s visit has nothing to do with this election. People are not going to elect the Prime Minister in this election. They are going to elect the next state government and the next Chief Minister,” he said.

With the Assembly polls approaching, the controversy over the SIT probe and the exchange between political leaders and a martyr’s family has added a sharp edge to the campaign, even as flood control and ethnic status remain central issues for voters across Assam.