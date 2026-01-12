Gaurav Gogoi draws line under Ex-AAMSU chief's 'Bor Asom' row, urges restraint

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on January 12 sought to draw a line under a political row triggered by remarks made by newly inducted Congress member Rezaul Karim Sarkar, urging restraint in public statements even as Sarkar clarified his position and expressed regret.

Speaking after a large joining programme and public meeting in Morigaon, Gogoi said Sarkar’s comments on the idea of a “Bor Asom” (Greater Assam) had been misunderstood due to the choice of words and their interpretation. He advised the former All Assam Minority Students' Union president to exercise caution while speaking from public platforms, noting that sensitive issues require clarity and responsibility.

The controversy followed Sarkar’s speech at a meeting marking his entry into the Congress, where a section of the audience and political rivals claimed his remarks carried implications beyond development. Gogoi maintained that the intent behind the statement had been altered, leading to confusion, and appealed for greater caution in future.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia also weighed in, asking Sarkar to avoid remarks that could be read in multiple ways and distract from broader political and developmental priorities.

Responding to the backlash, Sarkar said his comments had been misinterpreted and that he regretted the confusion caused. Clarifying his stand, he said his vision was rooted in inclusive development and social harmony. “From Sadiya to Dhubri, and across the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, we must build a greater Assam through genuine development and harmony,” he said, adding that strengthening a larger Assamese identity by “prioritising humanity” was his intent.

He further explained that his reference was to balanced growth across regions. “Just as development has taken place in Sivasagar and Dhubri, similar development should also take place in Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Tinsukia and other areas,” Sarkar said. “Only with such balanced development can a greater Assam be realised. I never intended to turn Sivasagar into Dhubri or Dhubri into Sivasagar. I was only speaking about creating harmony among all.”

The Congress leadership indicated that the matter should now be considered closed, with the focus returning to development and unity rather than divisive interpretations.