Gaurav Gogoi, a Congress Lok Sabha member, expressed concern about the "trend" of Assamese youths joining the rebel group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), mostly due to unemployment, and urged the government to take quick action to solve the problem.

During the Zero Hour reference, Gogoi noted that while such activities allow them to gain quick money, they also jeopardise their families' futures.

He advised that the situation should be investigated and immediate action should be taken "A team of intelligence and home agency officers should go there and find a solution after communicating with the state government in Assam," Gogoi added.

Gaurav Gogoi's father, Tarun Gogoi, served as the state's chief minister for 15 years. The peace process with the ULFA-I began during his term, and Bangladesh handed up Anup Chetia, a prominent commander of the terrorist organisation, to India two decades after he left.

He also went on to say that "These young men are motivated to join the ULFA-I because they believe they will be able to make quick money there because there are no other options in the state."

The administration talks about the Act East policy, but this is a matter that requires action based on reality.

Gogoi further warned that such events should be watched closely at the northeastern states' international boundaries.

In addition, he asserted that Assam's hard-won peace should be protected.

It may be mentioned that from September to March 22, more than 220 youths, including police and agriculture department officials, joined ULFA(I) and earlier on march 22 five Assamese youths, including one from Guwahati, are said to have joined the ULFA.