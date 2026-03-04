Gaurav Gogoi flags nearly 100 per cent surge in crimes against children in Assam, highest rate in India

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that Assam is facing a “grave child safety crisis,” citing sharp increases in crimes against children and a rising number of missing and trafficked minors.

In a post on X, Gogoi referred to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 data, which shows that crimes against children in Assam nearly doubled from 4,084 cases in 2022 to 10,174 in 2023. While the national increase during the same period stood at 25 percent, Assam recorded nearly a 100 percent surge.

The state also reported the highest crime rate against children in the country at 84.2 per one lakh child population—more than double the national average of 39, he noted.

Citing figures admitted by the state government in the Assam Assembly in 2024, Gogoi said over 3,700 children have gone missing in the past three years. He further pointed out that more than 2,800 child labourers were rescued over the last five years.

Referring to recent incidents, the MP said three children were reported missing in Dima Hasao just days ago. He also highlighted a trafficking case from last year in Kamrup Rural district, where two 14-year-old girls were trafficked to Bihar. While one was rescued, the other remains untraceable, with no updates so far.

“Behind every statistic is a child whose safety was compromised and a family forced to live with fear and uncertainty,” Gogoi said, adding that protecting children is the most fundamental responsibility of any government. He asserted that Assam’s children deserve accountability and a robust system to safeguard their present and future.