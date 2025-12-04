Gaurav Gogoi flags poor condition of NH-37 between Jorhat-Dibrugarh; Gadkari promises fix

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on December 4 raised the issue of the poor quality of National Highway-37 between Jorhat and Dibrugarh in Assam during a parliamentary session.

He highlighted a viral video showing cars on the highway struggling due to its deteriorating condition.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi presented the video, which depicted vehicles moving at extremely slow speeds.

He pointed out that toll gates exist on the highway and drivers pay around Rs 100–130 per trip, yet the road fails to meet proper quality standards. "

Assam does not have highways as good as the one in the video. Especially the stretch from Jorhat to Dibrugarh, NH-37, is in a bad state," he said.

In response, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari acknowledged the damage, attributing it partly to heavy rainfall. He assured that corrective measures would be taken, noting, "The road was damaged after the rainfall. An inquiry was conducted, and things were rectified. I believe the road will be fine."

Gogoi’s intervention came amid broader parliamentary discussions, including opposition MPs protesting against air pollution in North India.

The proceedings also touched upon the Union Finance Ministry’s proposals, with Minister Nirmala Sitharaman likely to move the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, for consideration and passage in the Lower House.