Gaurav Gogoi hails public support for Sudershan Reddy in vice-presidential race

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has praised the warm reception of former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, the INDIA bloc’s nominee for the Vice-Presidential election, saying the candidate is already making a visible impact across the country.

Speaking to the media on August 27, Gogoi said, "We are very pleased that the people of India are accepting B Sudarshan Reddy, the INDIA Alliance candidate for the Vice Presidential election. He is already creating an impact, and we wish him all the best." Gogoi made the remarks while inaugurating a passenger rest shed at Dhapakgaon Tiniali in Majuli, funded through his MP allocation.

The endorsement from Gogoi comes as the opposition consolidates around Reddy, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its General Secretary, MA Baby, describing the Vice-Presidential poll as a "political, ideological, and cultural struggle" that has united the opposition.

Baby added, "Reddy's legacy is well known. We are proud that CPI (M) is part of the move of the opposition to field a highly competent and eligible citizen of our country to defend India's constitutional values and idea of India."

Reddy expressed gratitude for the support and assured, "I assure that if given an opportunity, I'll make every possible effort to defend and to protect the Constitution of India. I express my gratitude to the CPI-M political party for its invaluable support. It means a lot to me."

He has also received backing from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Reddy filed his nomination papers on August 21 in the presence of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, pledging to discharge his role with impartiality and dedication.