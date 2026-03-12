Gaurav Gogoi hints at meeting with Jharkhand CM as JMM eyes entry into Assam polls

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on March 12 indicated that he may hold a courtesy meeting with Hemant Soren after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) signalled its interest in entering Assam’s electoral politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.



Speaking to reporters in Ranchi, the Assam Congress president said he would try to meet the Jharkhand chief minister but added that such discussions are better held privately.



“Jharkhand CM has visited Assam, and we will try to have a courtesy call with him. These things are not to be revealed in the media. We will keep our views in an official meeting,” Gogoi said.



Soren, who is also the chief of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, had visited Assam earlier this week. During his visit, he called for tribal unity and attended an iftar gathering.



Gogoi is currently in Jharkhand as part of the Congress party’s efforts to strengthen its strategy ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections. According to him, the visit aims to seek support from leaders of the Jharkhand unit of the party.



“Ahead of the Assam elections, the AICC has appointed Bandhu Tirkey as a senior observer. Bandhu Tirkey has visited all the districts in Assam and understands the problems faced by the people there. We have come here today on behalf of the Assam Pradesh Congress to discuss with Jharkhand Congress leaders on how their senior leaders can further strengthen the Congress in the upcoming Assam elections and give a new direction to the society of Assam,” Gogoi said.



The Congress leader is expected to contest the Assembly elections from the Jorhat constituency.



Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said discussions on seat-sharing with alliance partners are ongoing.



Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday, Khera said the party is taking into account ground surveys and public opinion while negotiating with allies.



“Discussions continue for seat-sharing with allies, keeping in view the ground survey and public opinion,” he said.

Khera also launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging corruption and asserting that the Congress’ confidence stems from the situation on the ground.



“Our confidence doesn’t come from bravado. Our confidence comes from the ground situation. You put Rs 9,000 or Rs 90,000, people want to get rid of this corrupt man,” he said.



Assam is scheduled to hold its Legislative Assembly elections later this year, with the Bharatiya Janata Party aiming for a third consecutive term in power, while the Indian National Congress is seeking to return to power in the state.