Gaurav Gogoi hits out at Assam CM for responding to employee demands with ‘warnings, salary cuts and intimidation’

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the Assam government for what he described as a pattern of “warnings, salary cuts and open intimidation” against employees across key departments who have been staging protests for months.

In a statement, Gogoi said workers from Health, Education, Panchayat and several other sectors were simply demanding what was “rightfully theirs,” but the state’s response had been hostile rather than conciliatory.

He alleged that punitive measures had been directed at National Health Mission doctors, nurses and frontline staff, while 108 ambulance drivers faced indirect threats for participating in protests. Such actions, Gogoi said, were “unacceptable from a government elected to serve the people.”

Calling government employees the backbone of Assam’s administration, the MP stressed that their grievances required “dialogue, respect and urgent action.”

Gogoi assured that if the Congress comes to power in Assam, it would “end this culture of threats and arrogance,” and adopt a governance style based on discussion, dignity and responsibility.