‘Gaurav Gogoi is 100 per cent Pakistani agent, planted by foreign power’: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 31 accused state Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi of being a “Pakistani agent” allegedly “planted by foreign power”. The remark marks an escalation in the ongoing war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Assam.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government event, Sarma claimed, “Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent, he is purely that. He has been planted by foreign power in our country.” The Chief Minister and the BJP have repeatedly alleged that Gogoi has links to Pakistan through his British wife — a claim the Congress leader has dismissed as baseless.

Gogoi earlier hit back at the accusations, saying they resembled a “C-grade Bollywood film” that would “flop” because “the people of Assam understand everything”.

Sarma said he would release what he called “evidence” against Gogoi, but only after the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death concludes. “I am not convening a press conference now to share the evidence, as some will say the Zubeen Garg issue is being diverted,” he told reporters.