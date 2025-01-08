Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called out the continued practice of illegal rat-hole mining, highlighting the failure to enforce a 2014 National Green Tribunal ban. "It's shocking that despite the 2014 NGT ban, rat-hole mining remains rampant in Assam," Gogoi said, demanding accountability after nine miners were trapped in an illegal coal mine in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district.

"I pray for the swift and safe rescue of the miners trapped in the coal mine in Dima Hasao as ongoing efforts continue. My thoughts and prayers are also with their families during this incredibly difficult time," Gogoi tweeted. He emphasised that "thorough and mandatory safety audits of mines should be conducted promptly and operators who fail to adequately protect workers should face strict penalties."

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the jurisdictional complexities in Sixth Schedule areas like the Bodoland Territorial Region and Karbi Anglong, where state government authority remains limited. "We are awaiting the investigation report to understand the circumstances under which mining permissions were granted and to take appropriate action," Sarma said on January 7.

The situation took a grim turn when Army divers from the 21 Para Special Forces recovered one body from the flooded mine on January 8. "21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family," Sarma confirmed on social media.

Multiple agencies are working around the clock at the accident site. Navy personnel have joined Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers in the operation to locate the remaining eight miners who have been trapped since January 6.

State Mines Minister Kaushik Rai reported that rescue teams face significant challenges after workers struck an underground water source, flooding the narrow "rat hole" mine shaft. The State Disaster Response Force has deployed pumps from Umrangshu, while the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has provided specialised equipment awaiting aerial transport.

Police have arrested one suspect, Punish Nunisa, and launched an investigation into violations of mining regulations. Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy has directed Coal India Limited to provide additional resources, while military forces have established lighting systems for continuous rescue operations.